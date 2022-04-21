Hamas calls for 'mobilization' after Al-Aqsa clashes

The head of Hamas' political bureau also spoke with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

The Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip called on Palestinians Thursday to "mobilize" at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday to defend the site and Jerusalem.

The group praised protesters in a statement, saying they “repelled the incursions of the occupation and its settlers with courage and pride, assuring everyone far and wide that Al-Aqsa has men who protect it and defend its purity, despite the ugliness of aggression and terrorism of the occupiers.”

According to his office, the head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, held a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding security developments.

Haniyeh expressed appreciation for Moscow's support of Palestinian rights at the compound, Palestinian news agency Shehab reported.

He accused Israel of preventing worshipers from reaching the holy site, as well as arresting and assaulting worshipers.

Lavrov said Russia has “always been on the side of the Palestinian people in their right to self-determination and their right to establish their Palestinian state," according to Shehab.

He also denounced what he referred to as the "use of excessive force against civilians."

Clashes resumed at the Temple Mount Thursday morning, with video footage showing security forces entering the mosque compound and using riot dispersal means.

The Israeli forces reportedly fired rubber bullets and tear gas while the rioters hurled fireworks and threw stones at them.