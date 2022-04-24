Report: Israeli settler shoots and wounds 3 Palestinians near Hebron

7 Palestinians and roughly 10 settlers threw stones at each other before the gunfire started

An Israeli settler reportedly shot and wounded three Palestinians outside the town of Surif on Saturday.

A witness told Haaretz that his brother went to work on his plot near the settlement of Bat Ayin, when a group of roughly ten settlers arrived and began throwing stones at him.

According to the report, seven Palestinians and roughly ten settlers began throwing stones at each other. Then, one of the settlers started shooting at a passing car, containing children, before firing toward the men, wounding three.

The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital with light and moderate wounds, one of them undergoing surgery.

Israel's police have yet to respond to requests for comment by Haaretz.

Bat Ayin residents have previously been involved in acts of violence towards Palestinians.

In November, some 20 Jewish Israelis descended a hill near the settlement and attacked Palestinians and left-wing Israeli activists who were there to pick olives. According to witnesses, masked assailants came armed with clubs and were hurling stones at the group.

Ahuvia Sandak, 16, was a resident of Bat Ayin. He died following a car crash while fleeing police. His death prompted nationwide protests for weeks, with demonstrators blocking a Jerusalem intersection and clashing with police forces, hurling rocks and causing damage to two police vehicles.