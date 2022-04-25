Palestinians fear UNRWA taking steps to dissolve

'The resources available to UNRWA have stagnated, while the needs of Palestine refugees keep increasing'

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) might allow other UN agencies to help Palestinian refugees for the first time in its history, worrying some Palestinians that it could be the first step in UNRWA’s dissolution.

UNRWA’s mandate encompasses Palestinians displaced by the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and subsequent conflicts through relief and development support.

It has a $1.6 billion budget and services 5.6 million Palestinian refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Gaza, the West Bank, and east Jerusalem. However, the agency has been experiencing a $100 million annual shortfall.

On Saturday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said an option to deal with the fiscal crisis was to “maximize partnerships within the broader UN system,” The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

“Such partnerships have the potential to protect essential services and [Palestinian] rights from chronic underfunding,” Lazzarini added.

“The painful reality is that in the last 10 years… the resources available to UNRWA have stagnated, while the needs of Palestine refugees and cost of operations keep increasing.”

Gaza’s governing authority Hamas, the West Bank’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) political party, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group rejected Lazzarini’s statement, warning that it was part of a plan to decimate the issue of Palestinian refugees.

The UN agency “bears a political title that embodies the international responsibility towards the Palestinian refugees and their plight,” said a PLO official, The Post reported.

“Maintaining UNRWA is an important factor… to achieve the sustainable development goals that must include Palestinian refugees,” the official added.

Ahmed al-Mudallal, a senior PIJ official said the “plot” to dissolve UNRWA will lead to instability in the entire Middle Eastern region.