Gaza’s tunnels: Tactical assets, Israeli targets

Under Gaza’s surface, there is an expanding tunnel city of connected pathways that are to be used by the Palestinian enclave’s militant groups in any future conflicts with Israel.

The tunnels, built and used by Gaza’s governing body Hamas as well as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), are equipped with electric lighting, ventilation, telecommunications, and armories.

“We have offensive and defensive tunnels. The defensive tunnels are the ones we use to hide from reconnaissance aircraft and Zionist espionage systems,” said Abu Hamza, spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades.

The Al-Quds Brigades is the armed wing of the PIJ. Mostly funded by Iran, it is devoted to the establishment of an Islamic state.

“Offensive tunnels are used for taking Israeli soldiers captive, repelling Israeli ground offensives, and carrying out various field operations.”

The militant group appears to be adding to such tunnels in preparation for the potential of spiraling Israeli-Palestinian tensions – particularly in Jerusalem – sparking a wider conflict between Israel and Gaza.

“We will let [Israel] know in the coming days, the ability of the resistance of the Al-Quds Brigades to break through the Israeli barrier,” Hamza said.

During last May’s 11-day war between Israel and Gaza, Israeli forces targeted a network of tunnels called the Gaza Metro.

To prevent further tunneling, Israel increased its military presence around Gaza and built a massive, underground steel wall.

Israel’s Defense Minister touted the barrier: “With the completion of this project, which is mostly hidden, we deprive Hamas of one of the capabilities it tried to develop.”