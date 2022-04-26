Report: Palestinian killed in clashes with Israel forces near Jericho

Israel's military says that 11 Palestinians suspected of terror involvement were detained

A 20-year-old Palestinian man was killed in clashes overnight Tuesday with Israeli forces in the West Bank, near Jericho, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Ahmed Ibrahim Owaidat was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr at dawn and died several hours later at a hospital in Ramallah.

According to a military spokesperson via The Times of Israel, clashes erupted during an arrest operation, “with dozens of Palestinians who threw stones, set fire to tires and threw Molotov cocktails at the forces.”

“The force responded with riot dispersal means and live fire,” the spokesperson said, according to ToI.

Israel's military said in a separate statement that 11 Palestinians suspected of terror involvement were detained across the West Bank. It added that the army suffered no casualties.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces have risen following a recent wave of terror attacks that took the lives of 14 people since late March.

In response, Israeli forces have been conducting sweeping raids, prompting clashes that have killed 25 Palestinians across the West Bank.

The Gaza Strip has also fired rockets, including three fired Friday and Saturday, as Hamas and other Gaza-based terror groups invoke the recent Temple Mount clashes as a red line.