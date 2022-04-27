Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

A 21-year-old Palestinian man was killed on Wednesday by Israeli troops operating in the area of the West Bank city Jenin, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The deceased man was identified as Ahmad Massad, according to hospital sources.

Massad was from the nearby town of Burqin, which is located around three miles west of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Additionally, three other people were said to be “moderately wounded” in the clashes, Wafa reported.

The incident occurred while the military was conducting a raid on an apartment which reportedly belonged to the family of Raad Hazem - the terrorist who carried out the deadly Tel Aviv shooting on Dizengoff street, according to Haaretz.

During the raid, the army said that it arrested two suspects, and no casualties were reported among its soldiers, The Jerusalem Post reported.

