Israel: Top court approves Jewish settlement in West Bank’s Hebron

The project is one of the 'uglier faces of Israeli control of the territories' says Peace Now NGO

Israel Supreme Court on Thursday approved the construction of a Jewish settlement in the West Bank city of Hebron, removing the final legal hurdle of the project.

The approval could affect the decision of another proposed Jewish neighborhood in Hebron, according to Haaretz.

Construction in the “Hezekiah Quarter” is already underway for the project, which is expected to consist of 31 housing units.

In the latest of a series of legal challenges to the project, an appeal to stop the settlement from being built was rejected in the court decision, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The appellants – Peace Now and the Palestinian-run Hebron Municipality – claimed that any neighborhoods in the area can’t be taller than 30 feet and have more than two floors.

One building included in the project is to be almost 80 feet and six stories.

Peace Now, an anti-settlement NGO, argued that the construction permit given to the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration exceeded its authority in pushing the plan through.

The city of Hebron further claimed that construction projects in the city fall under its jurisdiction, Haaretz reported.

However, the three Supreme Court judges accepted the state’s argument that since the city of Hebron doesn’t promote planning requests for Jewish settlements, the Civil Administration must do it instead.

Peace Now responded to the decision: “Building a new settlement at the heart of Hebron will be greatly damaging to Israel and completely contradicts the government’s guidelines."

The project is one of the “uglier faces of Israeli control of the territories,” it added, The Post reported.

Hebron, a major Palestinian city in the southern West Bank, is a flashpoint of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.