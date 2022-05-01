Israel to close West Bank, Gaza crossings during upcoming holidays

Israel's military closes its border crossings with the West Bank and Gaza for most Jewish holidays

Israel will close all of its border crossings with the West Bank and Gaza from Tuesday to Friday during the Jewish state’s memorial and independence days.

The crossings will be shut starting on Tuesday afternoon – Israel’s memorial day – and will stay closed until the end of its Independence Day on Thursday, the Israeli army (IDF) announced.

They are scheduled to be re-opened Thursday overnight after a situational assessment.

During the closures, Palestinians will be barred from entering Israel unless they must do so for medical or other emergencies, and only with permission from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

The IDF noted that the decision was made following a security establishment assessment and that it was approved by political leaders.

Israel’s military imposes such closures for most special days in Israel, including Jewish holidays and election days.

Last month, the IDF closed the same crossings for the first and final days of Passover. Exceptions were made for Palestinians eligible to enter Israel to pray at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and for humanitarian crossings.

During the Jewish holiday of Purim in March, the military decided to keep the border crossings open for the first time during that holiday in five years.