Explainer: West Bank settlements vs. outposts

Many settlers say they are simply continuing the work of the 'pioneers' who established Israel

The West Bank, a contested chunk of land bound by Israel and Jordan, is home to an estimated 2.8 million Palestinian Arabs and around half a million Jewish Israelis.

Jewish settlers believe that they are living on Israeli land, and that their homes should be recognized as legal under historical and regulatory context. Meanwhile, the presence of Israeli settlements in the West Bank is frequently criticized as an obstacle to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

West Bank

Various sources estimate that between 2 and 3 million Palestinian Arabs live in the West Bank under both limited self-rule and Israeli military rule.

As of 2020, an estimated 400,000-600,000 Israeli Jews also live in the Palestinian territory, either in government-approved settlements or outposts built without the permission of the State of Israel.

While the majority of the international community considers the settlements illegal under international law, Israel disputes this interpretation.

Settlements

West Bank settlements are civilian communities inhabited by Israeli citizens – mostly Jewish – in the Palestinian territory. It is estimated that there are about 130 settlements approved by Israel’s government in the West Bank, home to over 400,000 people.

Settlements range in character from farming communities and frontier villages to urban suburbs and neighborhoods. The four largest West Bank settlements include:

– Modi’in Illit: ultra-Orthodox settlement between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with a population of almost 80,000

– Ma’ale Adumim: urban settlement east of Jerusalem with some 40,000 residents

– Beitar Illit: ultra-Orthodox community of the Gush Etzion settlement bloc in the Judean Mountains, with a population of around 60,000

– Ariel: in the central West Bank where some 20,000 settlers live, and the site of an April shooting by Palestinians that killed an Israeli security guard

The settler narrative in the West Bank is one of return. They believe that they are returning to the ancient lands of Judea and Samaria where many biblical events took place.

Many settlers say they are simply continuing the work of the “pioneers” from before Israel’s establishment as a state in 1948. To them, there is no difference between the settlements they are building and those that were erected in Israel’s coastal city of Tel Aviv.

In addition to their religious mission, though, settlers also seek a political goal: to prevent a Palestinian state from staking its claim there.

Another motivation for Israelis living east of the Green Line – the border separating Israel and the West Bank – is the cost of living.

When compared to housing and land costs in Israel within the Green Line, the cost of living is far cheaper. The Ma’ale Adumim settlement, for example, sits only four miles east of Jerusalem, making it rather enticing for Israelis seeking more humble options.

Over time, the settler movement became an institutionalized part of Israeli society – support now comes in the form of building permits and public investments.

Although the West Bank settlements are on land administered under Israeli military rule rather than civil law, Israeli civil law is “pipelined” into the communities so that citizens living there are treated similarly to those in Israel.

Outposts

Outposts are unsanctioned or illegal Israeli communities in the West Bank, constructed without the required authorization from Israel’s government.

Currently, some hundred outposts exist. They are distinguished from settlements by their authorization status – a distinction not endorsed by international law – and are built at substantial distances from settlements.

The population of outposts is usually between a few and some 400 people, and they are generally composed of modular homes, such as caravans. However, they are sometimes further developed to have more permanent housing as well as city infrastructure, including paved roads, bus stops, and synagogues.

Outposts appeared after 1993 when Israel’s government made commitments in the Oslo I Accord to freeze the building of new settlements, as an effort to set up a framework that would lead to a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to a 2005 Sasson Report – commissioned by then-prime minister Ariel Sharon – Israeli public authorities played major roles in establishing and developing the outposts despite not being officially supported by the government.

The report considered four characteristics of an unauthorized outpost:

1. No government approval to establish it

2. Built with no legal planning status or permit

3. Not attached to an existing settlement – if so, Sasson regards it as an unauthorized neighborhood

4. Those established in the 1990s and after

It is common practice for Israel’s military to demolish illegal outposts, especially when residents take part in extremist, sometimes violent clashes with West Bank Palestinians.

However, Israel is known to provide such communities with military defense, access to public utilities, and sometimes retroactively legalize them, as is the case with outposts that have “regulatory horizons" – meaning those that were built without authorization but on land declared state-owned by Israel rather than private Palestinian land, and can therefore be made legal.