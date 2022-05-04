Report: Hamas leaders meet Russian officials in Moscow

The purpose of the visit is to discuss the situation in Jerusalem

On Tuesday night, a delegation of Hamas leaders arrived in Moscow to hold “important” talks with Russian officials, according to the pro-Fatah website Ma'an News.

Among the delegation were Hamas’ Deputy Chairman Mousa Mohammad Abu Marzook, and two other leaders, Fathi Hammad and Hussam Badran.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss the situation in Jerusalem, as clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian worshippers erupted on the Temple Mount during the holy month of Ramadan, Jerusalem Post reported.

Muhammad Hamadeh, Hamas’ spokesman for Jerusalem, said on Tuesday that "harming the Al-Aqsa mosque is playing with detonators," according to the Israeli daily, adding that the recent wave of terror attacks in Israel was a “great challenge to the occupation.”

"Al-Qassam Brigades' (Hamas military wing) announcement of the Salfit operation directly confirms once again that the occupation is tampering with detonators," Hamadeh stated.

On Monday, Hama’s military wing claimed responsibility for the killing of a security guard in the Israeli city of Ariel on the West Bank.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that the attack came in response to Israel's "aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Due to riots during Ramadan, the Israeli government closed the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors on April 22, but the site is expected to open again on Israel’s Independence Day on Thursday.

However, ahead of renewing visits by Jews to the holy site, Hamas issued a new threat on its website on Wednesday.

"The Zionist occupation’s permission for hordes of settlers to storm the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday is considered to be playing with fire and it will drag the region into an escalation for which the occupation will bear full responsibility,” Hamas stated.

The organization called for Muslims to “mobilize” in the city of Jerusalem to "defend our identity and our religion, and for the occupation to know that attempts to divide Al-Aqsa into separate prayer times and spaces, and to Judaize our holy sites will not go unanswered and will not achieve its malicious goals."