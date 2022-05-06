PA leader Mahmoud Abbas condemns Elad attack

'The killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians only leads to a further deterioration of the situation'

The West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack in Israel’s central city of Elad that left three people dead on Thursday.

Abbas was cited by Wafa News Agency as saying: “The killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians only leads to a further deterioration of the situation, at a time when we all strive to achieve stability and prevent escalation.”

The Palestinian leader is a long-time advocate of peaceful dialogue with Israel, but officials in the PA, as well as Abbas’s Fatah party, are repeatedly blamed by Israeli officials for inciting violence and terror.

According to The Times of Israel, surveys regularly show that many Palestinians see “armed struggle” against Israel as legitimate.

However, throughout the latest terror wave – which sparked March 22 when four people were killed in Israel’s south by a Bedouin man affiliated with the Islamic State – Abbas condemned three of the deadliest attacks committed by West Bank Palestinians.

In his statement shortly after the incident in Elad, Abbas also cited recent tensions at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, a flashpoint of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He condemned “the continuous attacks against our people and their Islamic and Christian holy sites which have created an atmosphere of tension and instability.”

A manhunt was still underway on Friday for the assailants of the attack, who reportedly used sharp weapons to kill three men in their 40s and wound several others. The suspected attackers were identified as West Bank residents of Jenin.