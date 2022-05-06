Israel to approve some 4,000 West Bank housing units next week

A majority of the allotted housing units will be in ultra-Orthodox settlements

Israel’s Civil Administration is expected to advance thousands of housing units in Jewish settlements across the West Bank by next week, the government body said Friday.

The convening of the council was a demand made by lawmaker Nir Orbach, on the condition that he would stay in Israel’s coalition government, Ynetnews reported.

According to the administration’s statement, 1,452 housing units would be advanced while the remaining 2,536 units are expected to be approved by Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz next Thursday.

Last month, Ynetnews reported that there were thousands of housing units on Gantz's table to be approved. While the units will be among various West Bank cities, a majority of them will be in ultra-Orthodox settlements.

The Civil Administration is the Israeli governing body that operates in the West Bank and is responsible for carrying out bureaucratic functions in Area C of the Palestinian territory.

Following the announcement by the Supreme Planning Council, the United States urged Israel to refrain from approving the construction plans.

According to Channel 12 News, the White House even conditioned President Joe Biden’s planned visit to the Jewish state next month on the approval of the housing units.

The construction plans are intended not only for settlement blocs, but also for those that are considered relatively isolated, including Revava and Kfar Tapuach in the northern West Bank, Ynetnews reported.