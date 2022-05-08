Palestinian illegally crossing West Bank fence shot dead by Israeli troops

Palestinian Authority Health Ministry confirms the man's death

A 27-year-old Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli soldiers while attempting to illegally cross a West Bank security fence on Sunday died after succumbing to his wounds.

Israel’s military announced on its official Hebrew-language Twitter account that the man was spotted while trying to cross a security barrier in the area.

“Earlier today, Israel's military forces identified an illegal resident who was trying to cross the security fence near the village of Khirbet Jabara near the city of Tulkarm,” the military said, referring to two locations in the West Bank.

The army said that the soldiers fired on the suspect in accordance with the military’s arrest protocol, and added that the man was evacuated for medical attention.

Later in the day, the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry verified that the wounded man, who was identified as Mahmoud Sami Khalil Aram, died, according to The Times of Israel.

Around 150,000 Palestinians enter Israel legally through the West Bank crossing each day, while some 30,000 are believed to enter the country through holes in the security barrier, according to The Jerusalem Post.

In recent weeks, as part of an attempt to cut down on illegal crossings and address the security concerns brought by unlawful entry, Israel bolstered its military presence along the fence.