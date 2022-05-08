Armed Palestinian shot, killed by civilian in West Bank settlement

Violence erupted in and around Israel on Sunday, with two Palestinians dead and a police officer wounded

Violence erupted in and around Israel on Sunday as four Palestinians were stopped from entering the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, with one being shot and killed by a civilian.

According to Israel’s army (IDF), a Palestinian man armed with a knife tried to infiltrate the Jewish community – in the central West Bank's Gush Etzion settlement cluster – when a civilian shot and killed him.

IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene to search for additional suspects.

At around 8:30 pm (GMT), an Israeli child told his father that he saw suspicious movement outside of their home. The man went outside and saw four people trying to climb the fence into their yard, The Jerusalem Post reported.

He shot and killed one of the men as the others fled, and a knife was later found on his body. The settlement was placed under a lockdown and residents were told to lock themselves indoors.

Hours before, a police officer was stabbed at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, one of the main entrances to the capital’s Old City.

According to Israel Police, security forces at the scene responded by opening fire and shooting the assailant, who was identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian armed with a knife.

The armed suspect was moderately wounded and evacuated for medical treatment, and a second suspect was also reportedly arrested at the scene.

Earlier on Sunday, IDF troops shot a Palestinian man who tried to cross the West Bank security barrier into Israel, near the Palestinian city of Tulkarm.