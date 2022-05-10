Israel reportedly delaying progress on Palestinian 4G network talks

Sources close to the talks say that Israeli 'delaying tactics' are at the root of the problem

Officials familiar with the matter say that Israel is holding up negotiations to establish Palestinian 4G cellular networks networks, according to an Israeli media report.

In November of last year, Israel promised a 4G rollout for Palestinian cellular companies, but talks to realize the proposal faltered in subsequent months.

Sources close to the talks say that Israeli “delaying tactics” are at the root of the problem, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

While Israel first greenlight the 4G initiative back in 2021, the next senior meeting between Israeli and Palestinian communications officials did not occur until April 26.

Additionally, when the envoys met, the Israelis offered their Palestinian counterparts few 4G frequencies on the grounds that there is not enough spectrum to accommodate their needs.

The Palestinian team requested 90 megahertz of cellular frequencies to establish a 4G network, but during the meeting in April, Israelis offered only 35 megahertz to the delegation, with no option for a 5G upgrade.

“The international community was shocked by this offer,” one of the unnamed officials close to the talks informed ToI.

The source added that the proposal was also a downgrade from Israel’s 2020 offer of 33 megahertz for 4G and 80 megahertz for 5G.

“It was even less than what Israel offered back in 2020, which was also unacceptable to the Palestinians… Things are going in reverse,” the official said.