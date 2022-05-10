June verdict set for Gaza aid worker accused by Israel of Hamas ties

Israel accuses El Halabi of siphoning roughly 60 percent of World Vision's Gaza funding to pay Hamas fighters

Israel's top court on Tuesday called for the conclusion of a long-running trial of a Palestinian aid worker accused of funneling tens of millions of dollars in relief funds to the Islamic militant group Hamas.

Mohammad El Halabi, who consistently denies the charges, is the head of Gaza operations for US-based Christian relief group World Vision.

He was arrested while entering Israel in June 2016. Israeli officials said his indictment was based partly on a closed-door confession he gave in custody.

"I think we all understand this case has to end," said Ofer Grosskopf, the Supreme Court justice hearing a motion on El Halabi's detention, according to Reuters.

DUDU GRUNSHPAN / AFP Palestinian Mohammed Halabi (L), the Gaza director of World Vision, a major US-based Christian NGO, looks on during his indictment at a district court in the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva on August 4, 2016.

Prompted by Grosskopf, the lower court said it would deliver a verdict on June 16, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.

El Halabi's unusually long trial drew criticism from rights groups. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has raised concerns about his case, including "treatment that may amount to torture."

World Vision, which focuses on helping children, said an independent forensic audit found no evidence of wrongdoing or funds missing.