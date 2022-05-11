Israelis, Palestinians trade blame over death of journalist

US envoy to Israel calls for investigation into the circumstances of Abu Aqleh’s death

After Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed during a military operation in the West Bank, conflicting narratives emerged on the party responsible for her death and the circumstances surrounding it.

Israel’s military suggests that the Al Jazeera journalist was shot dead by Palestinian gunfire, a position backed by the country's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"According to the information in our hands right now, there is a good chance that armed Palestinians, firing wildly, brought about the tragic death of the journalist," the premier announced in a statement.

However, Palestinian officials argue that Abu Aqleh was killed by Israeli troops operating in the area.

Israeli officials also said that they offered the Palestinians an opportunity to participate in a joint probe investigating the incident, but that the overture was rejected.

However, a top Palestinian Authority official told Haaretz that no such offer was extended to them at the time.

“No one approached officially, no one called us and no one offered anything about a joint investigation. Any such statement was in the press releases,” the official said.

Additionally, footage from the scene showed Palestinian gunmen celebrating after allegedly hitting an Israeli soldier, but Israel’s military reported no casualties among its ranks after the operation.

Thomas Nides, Washington’s envoy to Israel, called for a probe into the death of Abu Aqleh - the journalist is also a US citizen.

“I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin,” Nides announced on his official Twitter account, and added that he was “very sad” to learn of Abu Aqleh’s death.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price echoed calls for a probe and said that Abu Aqleh's death "is an affront to media freedom everywhere."