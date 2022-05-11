Hamas shifts strategy, ‘riding the wave’ of terror attacks

'I think Hamas is riding the wave… not initiating and leading those attacks'

Palestinian journalist and security analyst Mohammed Najib spoke with i24NEWS on how Hamas is shifting its strategy one year after its war with Israel.

The journalist explained that Hamas is now adopting a strategy known as “load distribution” and is calling on Palestinians in the West Bank to continue its fight against Israel.

“They said ‘Last year it was Gaza who paid the price for the war, now it's [time for]... the West Bank to launch an intifada,’” Najib told i24NEWS, using the term for a Palestinian uprising.

While clashes erupted in recent weeks across the West Bank and Jerusalem, the situation has been relatively quiet along the Gaza border as the coastal enclave focuses on boosting its economy.

However, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar continues to call on Palestinians residing in other areas to participate in violence against Israel.

Back in April, Sinwar called the West Bank the “main battle area” and encouraged the Palestinians there to commit acts of terror against Israelis.

“They want to destabilize the situation” in the West Bank because Sinwar is competing with the Hamas leader there, Najib said.

However, he added that the recent attacks across Israel were likely not sparked by incitement from Hamas.

“I think Hamas is riding the wave… not initiating and leading those attacks,” the journalist said