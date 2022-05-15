Daoud al-Zubaidi was himself considered to be a prominent militant leader in Jenin

A Palestinian died on Sunday from wounds suffered during a shootout with Israeli forces two days ago in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp, the Israeli hospital treating him said.

Daoud al-Zubaidi, 43, was shot in his abdomen during an Israeli raid Friday to arrest what Israel's army called "terrorist suspects" at the camp in the northern West Bank.

For weeks, the Jenin area has been a flashpoint during escalating violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

Zubaidi was taken to a hospital in Jenin in critical condition and, from there, transferred to Rambam hospital in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

A Rambam spokesman told AFP that Zubaidi had "died of his wounds" Sunday morning.

Zubaidi was a brother of Zakaria al-Zubaidi, who had headed the armed wing of the Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and briefly escaped from Israeli prison last year.

Daoud al-Zubaidi was himself considered to be a prominent militant leader in Jenin.

At least 12 other Palestinians were wounded during Israel's Friday operations in and around Jenin, which also claimed the life of an Israeli special forces police officer. Noam Raz was shot dead during clashes in Burqin, near Jenin, and was buried on Sunday.

Israel's army said it targeted Jenin on Friday because many of the perpetrators in a wave of anti-Israeli attacks over the past few weeks came from the area.

Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot in the head and killed near Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday.