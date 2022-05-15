Senior Fatah official calls Israel’s PM a 'nazi' like 'Goebbels'

'The world should wake up. It should be alert'

In a live interview on Al Jazeera, senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub called Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a “nazi” like “Goebbels”, accusing him of giving the “order” to kill Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, according to the independent research institute MEMRI.

"(Israeli) prime minister - that Goebbels, that Nazi, that fascist - said yesterday: ‘Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) wants to tarnish our image, and I stand behind my soldiers.’ He gave the order (to kill journalist Shireen Abu Akleh). He bears the responsibility,” Jibril Rajoub, the secretary of the Fatah Central Committee, told Al Jazeera.

“The world should wake up. It should be alert,” he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525770797943595008

Additionally, he compared the war in Ukraine to the death of the reporter by indirectly referring to Russia’s claims of fighting neo-Nazis in Ukraine.

“What is happening in Ukraine – you see how they (Russia) deal with it, while here, we have neo-Nazis who do those things,” he said.

It is not the first time that Jibril Rajoub compared the Israeli government's actions with the Holocaust.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1095978488899817473

In 2019, he claimed that the “goal” of the Israeli government was to “remind us of the Holocaust and Auschwitz.”

“In every city in Palestine, from Rafah to Jenin, there is an Israeli Auschwitz for the massacre of Palestinians,” he said.