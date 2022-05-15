4,600 Gazans enter Israel, highest total at Erez Crossing in 15 years

Sunday marks first time border crossing opened since being closed at the beginning of May

Around 4,600 Gazans entered Israel on Sunday at the reopened Erez Crossing, which is the highest single day number at the border crossing in 15 years, Army Radio reports.

The crossing at the northern end of the Gaza Strip reopened for the first time since being closed at the beginning of May.

Palestinian workers and those with work permits were allowed into Israel after a security assessment by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Saturday evening.

"The continuation of the civil policy will be possible in accordance with situational assessments and the preservation of security stability,” COGAT said in a statement.

The Erez Crossing was closed on May 3 along with all other Gaza and West Bank crossings during Israel's Memorial Day and Independence Day.

The crossing was scheduled to reopen on May 6 but was kept shuttered after a deadly terrorist attack in Elad on Independence Day.

Israel is currently facing a terror wave that has seen 19 people killed, including three during the axe and knife rampage by two Palestinians in Elad.