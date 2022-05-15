Brother to slain reporter: ‘Everyone was there to mourn Shireen’

Anton Abu Akleh calls the behavior of Israel Police 'brutal' and 'extreme'

The brother of the killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh denounced the behavior of the Israel Police, saying they acted “illogical and untrue” at her funeral on Friday.

“Everyone who was there was there to mourn Shireen. What’s this mob they’re talking about? And even if there were one or two, how many police do you need to deal with it?” Anton Abu Akleh told The Times of Israel.

“The whole story here is illogical and untrue,” he said, referring to the explanation given by the Israeli police.

According to the Israeli police, they fought against “300 rioters” who acted against the wishes of the bereaved family by insisting on carrying the coffin on foot from St. Joseph’s Hospital to the Old City (1.3 miles).

Abu Akleh disputed this account, saying Israeli law enforcement acted in an “extreme, vicious and brutal” manner.

He added that the police demanded that mourners not raise the Palestinian flag or chant slogans, conditions that Abu Akleh never agreed to ahead of the funeral.

“I told them that I could not control such a funeral. This a mass funeral for all Palestine,” he told The Times of Israel.

“There was no agreement. I told them our arrangements and that was it,” he said, stressing that he supports an investigation, though without the involvement of the Israelis.

”If you’re accused of a crime, it makes no sense that you would investigate it," he said, referring the fatal shooting of his sister.

Israeli police have been harshly criticized by the international community, including the US administration which stated it was “deeply troubled by the images of Israeli police intruding into the funeral procession of Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh.”

Also, the European Union condemned the actions, stating that “such disproportionate behavior only fuels further tensions.”