Clashes reported as Israeli counter-terrorism raids in Jenin area continue

14 terrorist suspects arrested throughout Judea and Samaria Division

Clashes were reported on Wednesday morning between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants in the Jenin area of the northern West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops were conducting counter-terrorism operations overnight Tuesday and on Wednesday morning were operating in Wadi Burkin near Jenin, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

IDF forces, Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police arrested 14 wanted terrorist suspects in the Judea and Samaria Division overnight Tuesday.

Counter-terror operations took place in the villages of al-Khader, Tel, Deir Istiya, Zvuba and al-Yamun.

Wednesday morning, IDF fighters from the Duvdevan Unit, the Golani patrol and the Border Police were working to arrest a terrorist suspect when they encountered gunfire and explosives thrown at them. They responded by firing at the gunmen.

On Tuesday evening, four Hamas terrorist suspects were arrested in a joint operation involving the Magellan and Shin Bet units, the IDF statement said. They are suspected of being part of an Islamic movement at Birzeit University.

Israel's forces are conducting daily operations in the West Bank in an effort to root out terrorist activity amid a terrorism wave that has claimed the lives of 19 Israelis.