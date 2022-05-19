Report: Israeli military police will not investigate journalist's killing

Military's stance is reportedly that Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh's death is not a criminal case

Military police will not open an investigation into the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin last week, Haaretz reported Thursday.

According to the Israeli newspaper, which does not cite its sources, military prosecutors do not consider the death of the journalist as a case on which there are suspicions of criminal conduct.

A preliminary army investigation found there appeared to be two possibilities as to the cause of Shireen Abu Akleh's death: one involving indiscriminate Palestinian fire, and the other involving errant sniper fire from the Israeli army during the fighting.

According to Haaretz, the decision not to open a military police investigation could be motivated by the fact that such investigations would require interviewing the troops who participated in the raid, which would likely trigger significant controversy in Israeli society.

Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera for 25 years, was killed last Wednesday while covering an Israeli military raid into Jenin. She was known throughout the Arab world for her reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian officials and witnesses, including journalists who were with her, say she was killed by Israeli army fire. The military, for its part, said that it was possible that either Palestinian or Israeli fire was responsible for her death.

She could have been hit by Palestinian gunmen or by stray Israeli fire.

Israel called for a joint investigation with the Palestinians, saying the bullet needed to be analyzed by ballistics experts before any firm conclusions could be drawn.

Palestinian officials refused, saying that they did not trust Israel, and invited other countries to join the investigation.

The US, as well as other international players, demanded a thorough investigation into Abu Akleh's death be conducted, with the veteran reporter holding US citizenship.