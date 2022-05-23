Explainer: The West Bank security barrier and its gaps

In 2002, Israel began building a security barrier throughout the West Bank, one still riddled with holes

Last month, Israeli engineers began working on sealing gaps in the West Bank security barrier after a terrorist entered through a gap in the fence and killed five people in the Israeli ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak.

Israeli officials suspect that an assailant who shot three people dead in Tel Aviv did the same.

A steady stream of commuters can be seen on any given day climbing through holes in the fence, according to The Guardian, on their way to work in illegal construction, cleaning and agriculture jobs in Israeli cities.

How did it get to this point?

In 2002, Israel was facing a dire security situation: the Second Intifada.

Starting in 2000 and lasting until 2005, the intifada (translating to "uprising") saw a wave of terrorist attacks targeting Israelis with attackers originating in the West Bank. In March 2002 alone, around 130 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed in Palestinian attacks.

In response, in June 2002, Israel's cabinet approved the construction of the barrier as a security measure.

Israel's Defense Ministry noted, "The fact that over 800 men, women and children have been killed in horrific suicide bombs and other terror attacks clearly justifies the attempt to place a physical barrier in the path of terrorists."

By 2003, 112 miles were completed and by 2004, Israel started the southern part of the barrier.

It proved effective and suicide bombings decreased.

Israeli officials quoted in Maariv said that in the areas where the barrier was complete, the number of hostile infiltrations decreased to almost zero. Not due to a lack of attempts, but because the security barrier prevented terrorists from reaching Israeli cities, forcing people to take routes where they would be captured by Israeli forces.

To date, only around 62 to 65 percent of the barrier’s planned route has been completed, with some sections made from large concrete slabs and others by more easy to bypass metal fencing.

Upon completion, the wall will run a total of 440 miles, with 15 percent of the length running through the Green Line - the pre-1967 ceasefire line that delineates Israel from the West Bank - and the remaining 85 percent inside the West Bank.

Some sections go 13 miles into Palestinian territory, dividing communities and forcing farmers to obtain Israeli permits in order to work, The Guardian reported.

According to a 2005 report from the United Nations: "The land between the Barrier and the Green Line constitutes some of the most fertile in the West Bank. It is currently the home for 49,400 West Bank Palestinians living in 38 villages and towns."

However, the longer the barrier gets, the harder it is to manage.

“Every time we closed a breach in the fence, the next day there was a breach 100 or 200 meters away,” said a defense official in an interview with Haaretz.

The Guardian visited five points along a 22-miles stretch of the barrier, where holes were cut in the fencing. All of the gaps were big enough for adults to pass through comfortably, with some next to checkpoints and visible cameras.

According to the news site, some who passed through the breaches said they had valid permits, but the gaps were quicker and easier than lining up at official checkpoints.

The breaches serve a purpose, both for those making them and for Israel.

Palestinians working in Israel illegally earn roughly $470 million a year, Haaretz reported, citing Israeli defense officials. This money, if cut off, could collapse the Palestinian Authority economically.

“If a third intifada develops, it will be due to economic distress, a situation where they don’t have food in the refrigerator for their children and don’t have anything to get up for in the morning,” the defense official told Haaretz.

The barrier also faces heavy criticism, from Palestinians and international NGOs.

Many claim that the hardships imposed by the barrier will breed further discontent among the Palestinian population, possibly adding to the security problem rather than solving it.

Hundreds of Palestinian and Israeli activists gathered every week between 2005 and 2010 to protest the barrier in the town of Bil'in.

However, a survey conducted by the Tami Steinmetz Center for Peace Research, an academic research institution of Tel Aviv University, found that there was overwhelming support for the barrier among Jewish Israelis: 84 percent in March 2004 supported the barrier, and 78 percent in June 2004.

In December 2003, an emergency special session was held by the United Nations General Assembly, passing a resolution that included a request to the International Court of Justice to render an advisory opinion on the question: "What are the legal consequences arising from the construction of the wall being built by Israel?"

The court concluded that the barrier violated international law and also said Israel should make reparations for any damages caused. It also said that the General Assembly and the UN Security Council should consider what steps to take "to bring to an end the illegal situation" created by the barrier.

After the voting, Israel's representative voiced appreciation for those countries that had voted against the measure and those that had “tried to introduce some semblance of balance into the text.”