Israel 'enthusiastic' about restoring US aid to Palestinians: US official

Jerusalem urging donor countries to increase aid to Palestinian Authority to prevent collapse

Israeli officials expressed "enthusiasm" to their US counterparts over the Biden administration's restoration of aid to the Palestinians after it was cut almost entirely by the Trump administration, a senior US official said.

"We see a lot of enthusiasm on the part of the government of Israel to resume this assistance out of concern about the destabilizing effects of cutting off assistance, just the fundamental recognition that economic stability plays a critical role,” said Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development, during her testimony Tuesday before the House Foreign Relations Committee.

Power was answering questions from the panel regarding USAID's budget for fiscal year 2023, but received a disproportionate number of questions from lawmakers of both parties regarding US aid to the Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden restored more than $500 million in aid to Palestinians since taking office. The vast majority of these funds went to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), while a quarter went to USAID for various humanitarian and economic projects in the West Bank and Gaza.

This aid was withdrawn by former US president Donald Trump after the Palestinian Authority refused to commit to the peace efforts led by his administration. Ramallah severed ties with Washington in 2017 after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

US law prohibits any direct financial aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA), particularly because of Ramallah's welfare program, which includes payments to security prisoners as well as the families of those convicted of carrying out attacks against Israelis.

While Israel also passed legislation sanctioning the PA for what it calls its "pay to slay" policy, Israeli officials have repeatedly expressed concern about Palestinian economic hardship. Ministers notably urged donor countries to increase their aid to the PA to avoid its collapse.