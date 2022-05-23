Israel reportedly begins demolitions, evictions in West Bank firing zone

'We had 30 minutes to get out what we could. It took no time, and our house was gone, again'

Israel reportedly began demolishing structures and evicting Palestinians in Masafer Yatta in the southern West Bank, according to reports on Sunday.

This comes following a court ruling earlier this month that approved the eviction of over 1,000 Palestinians to make way for a military training zone.

Both The Washington Post (WaPo) and The Guardian reported that several homes in the villages were destroyed in recent days.

“We had 30 minutes to get out what we could,” Yusara al-Najjar, one resident who has lived in the area for decades, told WaPo.

“It took no time, and our house was gone, again.”

Masafer Yatta - or Firing Zone 918 - is an agricultural area near Hebron in the West Bank and has been one of Israel's longest-running legal battles, lasting nearly two decades.

However, since the land was declared a military firing and training zone by Israel, the Masafer Yatta region residents have faced demolitions, property seizures, restrictions, and the threat of expulsion.

Israel argued in the High Court order that the residents only use the area for seasonal agriculture and that they rejected offers of compromise.

The European Union condemned the ruling, saying that “Settlement expansion, demolitions and evictions are illegal under international law," according to The Times of Israel.