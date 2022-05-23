Palestinian Authority files report on Al Jazeera reporter's death to ICC

'What happened in the killing of Abu Akleh is a crime'

The Palestinian Authority filed a report on the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court, according to Israeli Monday media reports.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh al-Maliki announced that the PA officially contacted the ICC to start an investigation against Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“What happened in the killing of Abu Akleh is a crime,” Maliki declared.

There are conflicting reports over who was responsible for the 51-year-old journalist who was killed while covering a military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin earlier this month.

There has been widespread condemnation over the killing.

Israel was angry that the Palestinian Authority refused to hand over a bullet that might help shed light on who was responsible for the shooting.