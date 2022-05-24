PA calls on Turkish FM to end Israeli 'escalation'

'The message to the Israeli side will be: stop any form of escalation in the conflict'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will ask Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to pressure Israel "to stop all forms of escalation," senior PA diplomat Ahmad al-Deek said on Tuesday, The Times of Israel reported.

"The message to the Israeli side will be: stop any form of escalation in the conflict, be it army incursions or shooting incidents, settler attacks or raids in Al- Aqsa and the March of the Flags," said al-Deek, political adviser to PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

His statement comes as the Turkish foreign minister landed on Tuesday in Israel for a two-day visit in the Jewish state.

The PA Foreign Minister is also due to meet his Turkish counterpart Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Turkish foreign minister’s one-on-one with Mahmoud Abbas.

According to Al-Deek, Çavuşoğlu's visit marks the first visit by a Turkish foreign minister to Ramallah.

Turkey and Israel have seen rapprochement in recent months as Ankara seeks to break out of its growing regional isolation.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Turkey in March and met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

While Ramallah criticized other states in the region for normalizing relations with Israel, the Palestinian Authority took a more appeased approach to Turkey's burgeoning ties with the Jewish state.

"I don't think that Turkish-Israeli relations will have a negative impact on the Palestinians. On the contrary, the Turkish position in favor of the Palestinians will have a positive impact," assured PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki according to the Israeli daily.