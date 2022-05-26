Palestinian probe blames Israel for journalist's death

Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed 'directly and deliberately' by Israeli soldiers, the PA probe found

An investigation by the Palestinian Authority (PA) found the Israeli military responsible for the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, according to reports Thursday.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said PA President Mahmoud Abbas met in Ramallah with Attorney General Akram al-Khatib, who presented the findings of the probe into Abu Akleh’s death.

Abu Akleh, who died on May 11 in Jenin, was killed “directly and deliberately” by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), al-Khatib said in a press conference.

The IDF was operating in the area against Palestinian terrorists when she was killed.

According to al-Khatib, Israeli soldiers “opened fire in the direction of the journalist, including Shireen, without any prior warning…”

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, was wearing a helmet and vest that clearly identified her as a member of the press.

Israel has called for a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority, but Ramallah refused.

The US has said it was not asked to participate in the investigation. Al-Khatib noted US officials were "briefed on aspects of our investigations, but did not interfere in our procedures."

Abu Akleh was killed as a result of a bullet that hit her head, according to the findings.

Al-Khatib said “the investigation proved the bullet that killed Abu Akleh had an armor piercing component.”

The Palestinian Authority decided not to show the bullet “to prevent the occupation from manipulating and changing its narrative,” he said, referring to Israel.

This comes a day after a CNN report also suggested that Israeli soldiers deliberately targeted Abu Akleh, a claim rebuked by the IDF.