Activists, police clash over Homesh: ‘The illegal outpost must be evacuated now’

Homesh outpost is considered a symbolic site for the Jewish settlement movement

Three people were arrested on Saturday as left-wing activists clashed with Israeli police ahead of a planned protest at the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh.

The outpost is considered a symbolic site for the Jewish settlement movement, and Israeli officials – including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz – vowed to evict and demolish it in accordance with the law.

Click here for an Explainer about settlements and outposts in the West Bank.

Hundreds of activists from the Peace Now NGO said they planned to demonstrate in Homesh on Saturday, and would destroy the outpost themselves with bulldozers, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Footage online showed confrontations between protestors and Israeli authorities.

“Any detention or arrest only strengthens our claim: Israelis have nothing to look for in the lands of Burqa, the [Palestinian] village on which the Homesh outpost was built,” Peace Now said in a statement.

“The illegal outpost must be evacuated now.”

The left-wing group later said the protest would happen, although no heavy machinery would be used. According to ToI, the drivers of the trucks carrying the bulldozers were among those detained.

However, Ynetnews reported that Israel’s army blocked the road near the Kedumim settlement to prevent demonstrators from approaching Homesh.

Israeli police said that the planned protest was illegal and that those detained “planned to violate public order… and damage property.”

Israeli lawmaker Yair Golan condemned the authorities: “Far-right activists are flocking en masse to bolster illegal activity at Homesh, and police are watching from the sidelines. Activists demanding the rule of law rise up to demonstrate against the illegal activity, and are arrested in insane police violence,” he tweeted.