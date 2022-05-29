'Situation on the ground in the coming hours' to determine Palestinian terrorist group's response

A senior Islamic Jihad official said on Sunday morning that the Palestinian terrorist group was "closely monitoring" Jerusalem Day activities.

"The situation on the ground in the coming hours" would determine the Gaza faction's reaction, the source indicated.

Gaza rulers Hamas sent a general message that "the resistance cannot stand idly by in the face of the occupation’s abuses," while not issuing specific threats or ultimatums.

Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhum told the Lebanese al-Mayadeen network that Israel "seems to have not understood the messages of the resistance well."

Barhum said that Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque were "red lines."

According to a report Saturday in Israel's Channel 12 news, disagreements between Hamas and smaller Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have arisen regarding any response to Jerusalem Day activities, which later in the day will include a flag march through the Old City that includes Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other factions are reportedly interested in launching rockets at Israel during Jerusalem Day, while Hamas is against the firing of rockets.

The day started out relatively peaceful, with minor clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli forces on the Temple Mount and Jewish groups ascending to the holy site.

Last year, an 11 day conflict was triggered on Jerusalem Day when Hamas launched rockets at Jerusalem in response to what it claimed were provocations taking place in the city during the Flag March.