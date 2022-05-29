Israel tells top court it will demolish Homesh outpost

'The state admits that it acts, allows, and maintains an illegal outpost that exists against the law'

Israel’s government told the High Court of Justice on Sunday that the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh must be and will be razed, in response to a petition filed by Palestinian landowners.

The state, however, did not prove a timeline of when the former West Bank settlement would be demolished and evacuated, Haaretz reported.

Israel added that an entry ban on the outpost is being enforced under the Disengagement Law – which authorized the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 along with four West Bank settlements, including Homesh.

The high court is expected to hold a hearing on the petition on Thursday.

Exceptions to the entry ban, though, were given to Yeshiva students and those participating in mass marches – in these instances, Israelis are allowed to enter the outpost.

Homesh is an “open area,” the state explained, making it difficult to enforce an entry ban and prevent all Israeli from entering it, according to Haaretz.

“The state admits that it acts, allows, and maintains an illegal outpost that exists against the law while excluding landowners from their lands,” said Shlomi Zachariah, a lawyer representing the petitioners.

He added that political and ideological interests are being preserved at the expense of Palestinians, who “are a weakened group with no power and political voice.”

Last week, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Homesh would be evacuated, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid voiced his support for clearing it.