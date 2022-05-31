Israelis arrested for assaulting Arab journalist in east Jerusalem

'The masked Jewish youths asked me to stop filming and then they assaulted me with pepper spray'

Israel Police on Monday detained two suspects who allegedly assaulted an Arab journalist while covering unrest between Israelis and Palestinians over the weekend.

According to authorities, the Israeli suspects attacked Iyad Harb – a correspondent for Kan public broadcaster – during rioting in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The two allegedly punched him, beat him with a stick, sprayed him with Mace, and stole his phone.

Police said the suspects were both residents of central Israel and in their 20s.

“We take violence of all kinds very seriously, and especially against journalists who are performing their duties,” a police statement said.

Harb told authorities after the incident that the masked assailants were speaking Hebrew.

“The masked Jewish youths asked me to stop filming and then they assaulted me with pepper spray or tear gas… then I fell to the ground and they hit me on the head and back with sticks, and kicked me,” he said, Kan reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531178855108599808 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Clashes in Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday – a violent flashpoint area in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – involved stone-throwing by both sides before police dispersed the crowds, according to The Times of Israel.

On Monday, footage showed Israelis breaking through fences in Silwan, also a neighborhood in east Jerusalem. They were seen attacking a car and throwing stones.

The unrest followed a weekend of violence in Jerusalem as Israel marked Jerusalem Day with the Jewish nationalist Flag March through the Old City.

According to police, at least 60 people were arrested, while five officers, three Israelis, and 40 Palestinians were injured.