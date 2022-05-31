Hamas cell commander given life sentence for 2019 murder of Israeli student

Ahmad Asafra was given an additional 25-year sentence and ordered to pay $450,000 to the family of Dvir Sorek

An Israeli military court sentenced on Tuesday a Palestinian man to life in prison for the murder of an Israeli teenager in 2019.

Sorek, an 18-year-old yeshiva (Talmudic school) student, was stabbed to death near the West Bank settlement of Migdal Oz. He was in a program that combines Torah study with military service; however, he was not in the military at the time of his killing.

Asafra was convicted in February of intentionally causing the death of Sorek and a series of security offenses. The main charge is equivalent to murder in the West Bank military court, according to The Times of Israel.

The court also determined that Asafra was the commander of a Hamas terrorist cell, accepting the prosecution's position that he was guilty of the attack, although not present at the stabbing.

Yusef Zohar, another member of the cell, was also not present during the stabbing but was convicted of several security offenses and sentenced to life imprisonment plus 15 years.

Sorek's body was found on a road leading to the yeshiva where he was studying.

The attackers fled the scene but were found after a 48-hour search. They told investigators they killed Sorek due to "the suffering of the Palestinian people" and "the situation at Al-Aqsa," according to transcripts of the interrogation obtained by Ynet.