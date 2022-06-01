Israel is suing killers of Palestinian boy years after conviction

Three Israelis who were convicted of the brutal murder of Palestinian teenager Mohammed Abu Khdeir in 2014 are being sued for compensation.

Prosecutors demanded the convicts pay $330,000 – or 1.1 million shekels – according to Haaretz.

Two Israeli minors, along with their uncle Yosef Haim Ben-David, were found guilty of killing Abu Khdeir, who was 16-years-old at the time. The teenager was kidnapped on the street, beaten, and set on fire.

The murder sparked a wave of protests in east Jerusalem.

One of the killers was sentenced to life in prison, and another received a 21-year sentence. The murder was suspected to be a revenge killing following the death of three Jewish teens in the West Bank.

Four years ago, the prosecutors refused to claim compensation due to the fact that prisoners had no means to pay. They are now filling money claims against a number of murderers guilty of brutal killings, regardless of their ability to pay.

Apart from the Abu Khdeir murderers, the prosecutors demand $480,000 from Bilal Abu Ghanem who is serving a life sentence for killing three people on a Jerusalem bus in 2016, and $750,000 from Yinon Reuveni, who committed arson at the Church of Loaves and Fish near Tiberias in 2015.