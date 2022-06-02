Israel's military demolishes home of terrorist, Palestinian killed in clashes

Israel's military initiated the process of destroying the house the day after the attack

Israel's military demolished the home Wednesday night of a terrorist who killed five people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak, resulting in clashes that reportedly killed a Palestinian.

Soldiers and military bulldozers were seen entering Ya'bad, near Jenin, to carry out a demolition order against the home of Diaa Hamarsheh.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that three Palestinians were critically wounded in firefights with Israel's military, one of whom - Bilal Kabha, 24 - was later pronounced dead.

Hamarsheh, 27, killed four civilians in the ultra-Orthodox city on March 29 before he died in a shootout with police officers.

Israel's military initiated the process of destroying the house the day after the attack, issuing the demolition order in April.

Soon after, the High Court of Justice rejected the family of the terrorist's petition against the planned demolition.

The Israeli military wrote in a statement that "the house of the terrorist Diaa Hamarsheh—the perpetrator of the deadly attack in Bnei Brak that left five Israelis dead—was demolished during the night," adding that during the demolition, riots broke out. Hundreds of Palestinians threw stones, set fire to tires and threw Molotov cocktails and explosives at the forces.

Hamarsheh's father was arrested during the operation, the report said.

The shooting came at the start of a wave of repeated terrorist attacks in Israel and the West Bank that claimed the lives of 19 people.