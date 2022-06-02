Israeli troops kill third Palestinian in 24 hours during West Bank clashes

A 29-year-old man was shot dead near Bethlehem

The Israeli army killed a third Palestinian in the last 24 hours during clashes in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The man who was shot dead in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, was identified as 29-year-old Ayman Muhaisen. Israeli troops entered the camp to arrest a Palestinian terrorist suspect but were met with petrol bombs and cement blocks. Live rounds were fired in response, killing Muhaisen.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army raided the village of Ya'bad to demolish the home of the instigator of a March attack that killed five people in Bnei Brak. A Palestinian man - Bilal Kabha, aged 24 - later died in a hospital in Jenin from wounds sustained during the clashes in Ya'bad.

A 31-year-old Palestinian woman was also killed Wednesday morning after she approached Israeli soldiers with a knife, near al-Arroub in the southern West Bank. The attacker who died from gunshot wounds, previously served three years in an Israeli prison.

Sine late March 19 people, mostly Israeli civilians, have been killed in a wave of terrorist attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs both in Israel and in the West Bank. Israeli troops responded with raids that led to clashes and killings of Palestinians.