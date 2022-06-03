Israel: High Court backs Homesh outpost evacuation

'This government has failed both with respect to the settlement and in the protection of its citizens'

Israel’s High Court of Justice earlier this week backed calls for the evacuation of the illegal Homesh outpost in the West Bank, upholding Palestinian rights to farm the contentious area.

The court didn’t go as far as to order the evacuation, but it accepted a declaration by the Israeli government to clear the outpost of Jewish settlers, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

“We note the declaration by the defense that the law dictates that [Homesh] must be evacuated and that enforcement action will continue in a manner detailed in its submission,” the court said in a statement.

Click here for an Explainer about outposts in the West Bank.

On Sunday, the state told the top court that Homesh must be and will be razed, in response to a petition filed by Palestinian landowners.

However, it did not prove a timeline of when the former West Bank settlement would be demolished and evacuated, according to Haaretz.

Israel added that an entry ban on the outpost is being enforced under the Disengagement Law – which authorized the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 along with four West Bank settlements, including Homesh.

The state noted to the court, though, that the December 2021 attack that claimed the life of yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman complicated any evacuation plans because such a move would show Palestinians that violence is effective, The Post reported.

After hearing about the court’s decision, settler activist and head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan attacked Israeli leaders.

“This government has failed both with respect to the settlement and in the protection of its citizens. The people will replace it,” Dagan said.