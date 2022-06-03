Gaza: Women can anonymously report domestic abuse with phone app

'Privacy was very important as fear is usually the main cause women don't contact or visit centers'

A phone app is allowing a growing number of women in Gaza to report domestic abuse anonymously and seek help while avoiding the shame and reprisals that put many off going to the authorities directly.

The “Masahatuna” or “Our Spaces” app was developed by local computer engineer Alaa Huthut, who wanted to provide women an outlet in a society where family pressures keep much domestic violence under wraps.

"Privacy was very important as fear is usually the main cause women don't contact or visit centers," she told Reuters.

The app lets women register with the service without giving their names or leaving a trace of their contacts with care centers on their own phones.

"If anyone looks at the phone they wouldn't know she made contact," Huthut said.

The Palestinian enclave, under the control of the Islamist Hamas group, is home to some 2.3 million people, nearly half of them women.

In 2019, the Palestinian Bureau of Statistics reported that 41 percent of women in Gaza faced domestic abuse, and women’s groups suggested that the problem worsened during Covid, as in many other countries.

"I faced verbal and physical violence for many years," said a 28-year-old woman from Gaza.

Following her divorce two years ago, the woman said she faced threats from her former husband and his family who threatened to take her 7-year-old son away.

Last month, a man received the death penalty for beating his wife. But women’s rights groups say more needs to be done to curb domestic violence in Gaza.