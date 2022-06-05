English
Israeli soldiers in West Bank attacked by IED: army

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus, on November 12, 2021.
Two suspects riding on a motorcycle threw an improvised bomb at the soldiers, who responded by opening fire

Suspects riding on a motorcycle hurled an improvised bomb at Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Nabus Thursday night, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The soldiers said they identified multiple hits, the statement said. None of the soldiers were injured in the incident. 

More to follow

