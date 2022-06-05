Israeli soldiers in West Bank attacked by IED: army
Two suspects riding on a motorcycle threw an improvised bomb at the soldiers, who responded by opening fire
Suspects riding on a motorcycle hurled an improvised bomb at Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Nabus Thursday night, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.
The soldiers said they identified multiple hits, the statement said. None of the soldiers were injured in the incident.
More to follow
