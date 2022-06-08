PA leader Mahmoud Abbas silences rumors about his health condition

The 87-year-old leader suffers from heart issues and overcame cancer

The leader of the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delivered a speech by telephone from his office in Ramallah on Wednesday, in an apparent attempt to quell rumors circulating about his medical condition.

The medical history of the 87-year-old leader is long as he is suffering from heart problems, and overcame prostate cancer more than ten years ago.

Speculation about Abbas' health has been rife for years, and Palestinian Authority officials continued his routine medical checks abroad, away from the public eye.

The latest round of rumors was sparked when BBC Arabic published an unsourced report last week that Hussein al-Sheikh, a close associate of the PA leader, was given certain responsibilities due to Abbas' deteriorating condition.

The report was later deleted from the BBC's website and Twitter account.

Hussein Al-Sheikh immediately denied this information, describing it as "an attempt to falsify the internal Palestinian situation."

Wednesday's speech is the first one since the report was published.

The Palestinian Authority leader has been in office since 2005 after winning a four-year term, with no elections held ever since.