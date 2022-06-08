The Palestinian drove while dragging the officer until the gun detached from his body

A weapon theft from a police officer was allegedly committed by a Palestinian in the West Bank on Wednesday, The Times of Israel reported.

The incident occurred when the Israeli policeman, who was controlling traffic at the Al-Fawwar junction in the southern Hebron mountains, stopped a Palestinian vehicle for inspection and started to question the driver.

“During the questioning, the driver was asked to identify himself. The driver of the vehicle grabbed the M16 weapon of one of the officers and began driving while dragging the officer until the weapon detached from his body,” the Israeli police said in a statement according to the Israeli daily.

Video footage from the scene showed one of the officers removing his weapon with a shoulder strap from his body, pushing the weapon towards the window of the car before the Palestinian drove away.

However, it is not clear if the driver took the weapon, or if it got stuck in the car, The Times of Israel reported.

The Palestinian man, already known to the police, fled towards Hebron. Israeli forces immediately searched for him, before the man surrendered himself to Palestinian security forces.

The Palestinian Authority is responsible for transferring stolen weapons to the Israeli authorities.

In recent months, tensions between Israel and Palestinians increased after Israel faced a new wave of terror attacks beginning mid-March this year.

In response, the Israeli army intensified its activities in the West Bank to hinder further attacks targeting Israeli citizens, with 21 Palestinians arrested on Tuesday suspected of being involved in terrorism activities.