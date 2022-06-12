West Bank Palestinians facing mass displacement

The United Nations and European Union urge Israel to stop the demolitions, evictions

Some 1,200 Palestinians in the Masafer Yatta region of the West Bank are facing forced removal to make way for an Israeli military training zone, after a decades-long legal battle ended last month in Israel’s top court.

The ruling opened the way for one of the largest displacements since Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Six-Day War.

But Palestinian residents are refusing to leave, hoping their resilience and international pressure will keep Israel from carrying out the evictions.

"They want to take this land from us to build settlements," said Wadha Ayoub Abu Sabha, a resident of al-Fakheit, one of a group of hamlets where Palestinian shepherds and farmers claim a historic connection to the land.

In the 1980s, Israel declared the area a closed military zone known as “Firing Zone 918.” It argued in court that the 7,400 acres of land along the Israel-West Bank border were “highly crucial” for training purposes.

The communities in this part of the South Hebron Hills traditionally lived in underground caves – but over the past two decades, they started building above-ground shacks. In late May, weeks after the court ruling, Israel reportedly began demolishing some of these structures and evicting the Palestinian residents.

Much of the argument during the protracted case centered on whether the Palestinians living there were permanent residents or seasonal dwellers.

Israel’s Supreme Court concluded in early May that the residents “failed to prove their claim of permanent habitation” before the area was declared a firing zone. Meanwhile, the United Nations and European Union condemned the court ruling and urged Israel to stop the demolitions and evictions.