Israeli forces arrest 12 Palestinians in night raid across West Bank

Security officers were met with gunfire and stones in Nablus

Israeli security forces arrested 12 Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities during a night raid in the West Bank.

Arrests were conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Border Police and Shin Bet as part of Operation “Break the Wave,” according to The Jerusalem Post. The raids were held in Palestinian towns of Tulkarm, Hebron, Ubeidiya, as well as in villages of Silwad, Deir Nidham, Kabatiya, Walaja and the Al Aroub refugee camp.

Two suspects were arrested in Fasayil and weaponry was confiscated in Kafr al-Labad. Following the arrest of another two men in the city of Nablus, the IDF were met with gunfire and stones. No wounded officers were reported.

Last week Israeli soldiers were attacked in Nablus with an improvised bomb. Later a Palestinian man stole a gun from an Israeli officer at the Al-Fawwar junction near Hebron.

In recent months, the IDF conducted several West Bank raids as tensions between Israel and Palestinians increased after Israel faced a wave of terror attacks earlier in March. The Israeli army also announced it will hold military exercises near the Gaza border on Monday and Tuesday as explosions were heard in communities in the area.