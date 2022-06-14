EU unfreezes disputed aid to Palestinian Authority

Some criticize textbooks in West Bank schools for promoting violence and glorifying terrorism

The European Commission on Monday approved the release of hundreds of millions of dollars to the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA), months after the funding was frozen over controversial textbooks in the region’s schools.

A vote was held to release about $220 million in direct budget support to the PA, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Olivér Várhelyi, commissioner of the European Union, previously proposed conditioning some aid on reforms to Palestinian textbooks to remove alleged incitement, prompting a months-long spat.

The vote came as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen began her Middle East trip to Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt. She is set to meet with PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday in Ramallah.

Being the PA’s largest donor, the EU helps to pay the salaries of Palestinian civil servants – from 2008 to 2020, Brussels sent some $2.5 billion in aid to the PA, according to ToI.

Textbooks in West Bank schools have long been a topic of controversy, being criticized by some watchdogs for allegedly promoting violence and glorifying terrorism, which the PA rejects.

“We are made to explain and justify what appears in our educational materials, even though it explains our narrative and our national identity,” said PA President Mahmoud Abbas in a speech to the United Nations last year.

Last year, Várhelyi suggested that $10m of EU funding to the PA be conditioned on reforming the curricula, which he deemed as anti-Israeli, the EUobserver reported.

The hiatus dealt a significant blow to Ramallah, which was already plagued by repeated financial difficulties and dwindling international support.