15 years since Hamas took over the Gaza Strip

It may have been an internal Palestinian conflict, but it's one that had major implications on the entire region in general and on Israel in particular.

On June 14, 2007 and following a short but bloody and violent campaign, the radical Islamic organization Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip from the Fatah faction which ruled since the signing of the Oslo Accords with Israel in the mid-1990s.

"I call on the nationalists and supporters to build a new nation. This is what is next for us," Hamas leader Khalil Al Haya said in a press conference after the takeover.

Following years of political unrest between the two leading Palestinian factions, Hamas in Gaza had no intentions of adhering to the messages coming from the leaders of the Palestinian Authority seated in Ramallah.

In less than three days, Hamas took total control of the Gaza Strip and as usual when it comes to civil wars, it was cruel and merciless.

Hundreds of Fatah supporters were killed in battle. Many of those who survived the crossfire and were caught were executed, sometimes by being tossed off the rooftops of their office buildings.

The developments had a major impact on Israel less than two years after unilaterally withdrawing from Gaza.

On the 15th anniversary of the Hamas takeover of the Strip, residents of the coastal enclave face a bleak situation under Hamas rule and Israel faces a hostile neighbor with no apparent change in sight.