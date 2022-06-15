Palestinian Authority accuses Hamas of wanting to take control of West Bank

Announcement coincides with the 15th anniversary of the takeover of the Gaza Strip by Hamas

Hamas operatives were planning to take over a Palestinian Authority (PA) security facility near Ramallah, Palestinian sources said on Tuesday.

The announcement coincides with the 15th anniversary of the terrorist group's takeover of the Gaza Strip, which led to the collapse of the PA and its security forces there.

According to the relayed information, the PA security forces recently discovered a cache of weapons and a tunnel near the headquarters of a PA security installation in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah.

At least 19 Hamas operatives were arrested following this discovery.

The Hamas men are believed to have sought to take control of the security facility, which belongs to the Palestinian Authority's Preventive Security Service, the sources said.

The weapons were discovered following an explosion in a carpentry workshop located in the locality of Beitunia.

During the coup in the Gaza Strip in 2007, Hamas militiamen used a tunnel to detonate explosive devices under the Preventive Security Service headquarters in Khan Yunis. Several PA security guards were killed in the blast.

Subsequently, more than 700 Palestinians were killed in clashes that broke out in the Gaza Strip between members of Hamas and Fatah.

Hamas “continues its attempts and plots to control the West Bank,” Fatah said in a statement marking the anniversary of the Hamas coup.

Fatah accused Hamas of preparing "sabotage attacks" in the West Bank to undermine the PA and its security forces.

Citing reports of the alleged Hamas plot near Ramallah, Fatah said the discovery of the weapons and the tunnel was a clear example of the terrorist group's ongoing efforts to sow chaos and anarchy in the West Bank.

Since the 2007 coup, the West Bank and Gaza Strip have been split into two separate entities.