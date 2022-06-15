PA officials: US refused our appeal for peace negotiations

'They talk as if only Israel has a government and public opinion that has to be considered'

Ahead of US President Joe Biden’s Middle East trip in July, the American delegation currently visiting Israel refused the Palestinian Authority's request for peace negotiations, senior Palestinian officials told Haaretz.

The delegation used the delicate political situation in Israel as an excuse for not initiating talks between the two parties, one source told the Israeli daily.

“They talk as if only Israel has a government and public opinion that has to be considered,” the source said.

“What about Palestinian public opinion and what about the aggression against Palestinians?”

The US delegation proposed the idea of facilitating a meeting between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Similar to the Negev Summit held in March, the Americans would mediate between the two parties, however, Palestinian officials and Western diplomats rejected the idea, the Israeli daily reported.

According to the Palestinian officials, they would only accept such a meeting if all parties agreed on advancing a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

Also, Israel dismissed the US proposal as it would be perceived as the beginning of a diplomatic process that was doomed to fail, adding that Israel did not need a mediator to speak with the Palestinian Authority.

Additionally, Palestinian officials also presented the US delegation with a list of demands, including the re-opening of the US consulate in east Jerusalem, the removal of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from the US terror list, and resuming economic aid given by the US and the Gulf countries to the Palestinian Authority.

“These are decisions that the United States can make unilaterally and don’t require hollow summit meetings to be advanced,” a Palestinian official told Haaretz.