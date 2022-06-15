Gaza aid worker found guilty of transferring funds to Hamas

Halabi had been in pre-trial detention since June 2016

An Israeli court on Wednesday convicted Mohammad al-Halabi, an aid worker from Gaza, of transferring millions of dollars to the terrorist group Hamas, ending a years-long saga.

Halabi had been in pre-trial detention since June 2016, marking the beginning of the legal battle. Israeli courts granted prosecutors' requests to extend Halabi's pre-trial detention 27 times before his sentencing today.

Israeli prosecutors repeatedly offered plea bargains to Halabi, who fiercely refused, asserting his innocence, according to his lawyer.

Said Khatib (AFP) Palestinian children rally in support of World Vision's Gaza director, Mohammed al-Halabi, in the town of Rafah on August 29, 2016

Much of the evidence used to indict Halabi remains confidential. However, audits by the humanitarian organization World Vision, as well as several Western countries, have found no irregularities in the disbursement of funds donated to the NGO.

World Vision said its entire budget for Gaza over the past ten years was $22.5 million, making the alleged detour of $50 million "difficult to reconcile."

Halabi had been appointed director of its Gaza operations in October 2014, less than two years before his arrest.

The case has attracted foreign attention, with the European Union calling for Halabi's "immediate release" in January. US diplomats also attended several of Halabi's hearings before the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem.